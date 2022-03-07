Woman sits on key court in Egypt first

Egyptian female judge Radwa Helmi sits on her first court hearing at the State Council in the capital Cairo. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Helmi, making her appearance in a Cairo courthouse, was among 98 women appointed last year to join the council, one of Egypt's main judicial bodies, following a decision by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Radwa Helmi made history on Saturday as the first woman judge to sit on the bench of Egypt's State Council, a top court in the Arab country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.