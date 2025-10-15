World leaders pay tribute to former Kenyan PM Odinga

Several leaders from across the world continue to pay tribute to former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who died on Wednesday morning in India where he had sought treatment.

The veteran opposition leader who was imprisoned multiple times while fighting one-party autocracy and ran five times unsuccessfully for president in Kenya, died aged 80 in a hospital in the city of Kochi after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Below are some of the tributes from world leaders;

Dr William Ruto – President, Kenya

Kenya, Africa, and the world mourn the passing of a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior of good governance.

Raila Amolo Odinga’s name will forever be etched in the story of our Republic:a story of struggle, sacrifice, courage, rule of law, hope, and our pursuit for excellence.

For decades, Raila dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, equity, and freedom. He endured detention and persecution so that this nation might know and enjoy democracy.

He championed reforms that gave birth to the rights and freedoms we hold dear. His voice spoke for the oppressed, his conviction inspired generations, and his vision shaped the course of our history.

Narendra Modi – Prime Minister of India

“Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr. Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat and our association continued over the years.

He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties. He particularly admired Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health.

I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief.”



Abiy Ahmed Ali – Prime Minister of Ethiopia



“On behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, I extend my sincere condolences on the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. May he Rest in Peace.”

Samia Suluhu Hassan – President of the United Republic of Tanzania

“Nimepokea kwa masikitiko makubwa taarifa ya kifo cha Mheshimiwa Raila Amolo Odinga. Tumempoteza kiongozi mahiri, Mwanamajumui wa Afrika, mpenda amani na mtafuta suluhu, ambaye ushawishi na upendo wake haukuwa tu ndani ya Kenya, bali Afrika Mashariki na Afrika kwa ujumla.

Msiba huu si wa Kenya pekee, bali wetu sote. Kwa niaba ya Serikali na Wananchi wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania, ninatuma salamu za pole kwa Rais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya, Mheshimiwa Dkt. William Samoei Ruto, Mama Ida Odinga, watoto, familia, ndugu, jamaa, marafiki na wananchi wote wa Kenya kwa msiba huu.

Tunaungana kuwaombea kwa Mwenyezi Mungu awajalie subra, faraja na imani katika kipindi hiki, na ailaze roho ya mpendwa wetu, Mheshimiwa Raila Amolo Odinga, mahali pema peponi. Amina.”

(“I have received with deep sorrow the news of the death of His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga. We have lost a brilliant leader, a global African, a peace-loving and solution-seeker, whose influence and love were not only in Kenya, but in East Africa and Africa at large.

This tragedy is not just for Kenya, but for all of us. On behalf of the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I send my condolences to the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, Mama Ida Odinga, children, family, relatives, friends and all Kenyans on this tragedy.

We join in praying to God to grant them patience, comfort and faith during this period, and may the soul of our beloved, His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga rest in peace. Amen)

Hakainde Hichilema – President of Zambia

“Saddened to hear of the passing of former PM Raila Odinga.

We extend our deepest condolences to the people of Kenya, the Odinga family, President William Ruto and all those touched by this towering advocate for democracy. His legacy will endure. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) – President of the Republic of Somaliland

“The President of the Republic of Somaliland extends his deepest condolences to the family, government, and people of the Republic of Kenya on the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

Raila Odinga was a towering African statesman and visionary reformer whose unwavering pursuit of justice, democracy, and unity uplifted his nation and inspired the continent.

He also remembered him as a principled friend of Somaliland; a leader of wisdom and integrity who deeply understood and respected the aspirations and legitimate rights of its people. His Excellency affirmed that Africa has lost one of its most steadfast voices for democracy and good governance.”

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf – Chairperson, African Union Commission (AUC)

“H.E. Raila Odinga was a towering figure in Kenya’s political life and a steadfast champion of democracy, good governance, and people-centered development.

His decades-long commitment to justice, pluralism, and democratic reform left an indelible mark not only on Kenya but across the African continent. He inspired generations of leaders, including myself, and citizens alike through his courage, resilience, and unwavering belief in the power of dialogue and democratic institutions.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat – Former Chairperson, African Union Commission

“It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of the late Hon Raila Amolo Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya & Pan-African statesman.

A fearless leader, Raila Odinga shaped the political trajectory of his country. A strong advocate for continental integration, he also served the Continent as High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

My deepest condolences to his family, the People and Government of Kenya.”

Luis G. Franceschi – Assistant Secretary-General, The Commonwealth

“Raila Odinga’s life was a lesson in courage and reconciliation. I’ll always remember his generosity of spirit at the Marlborough House dialogue — a true act of leadership and love for his country. May his legacy of peace endure.”

Amb. Sebastian Groth – Ambassador of Germany to Kenya

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

A life full of political struggle, fight for democracy, human rights and human empathy came to an end. Baba was a bridgebuilder in Africa and between Kenya and Germany. May his soul rest in peace.

I just gave condolences to Mama Ida Odinga at her residence in Karen. Wished her strength and courage at this difficult moment. She looked at me and said about Baba: ‘He was half-German.’”

Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta – Fourth President of Kenya

“My heart is heavy, and my spirit is burdened with a grief that is both profound and deeply personal. The news of Raila’s passing has left a silence that echoes across our nation, a silence where once there was a voice of thunder and conviction...

He was a formidable opponent, but he was an even more invaluable ally in the cause of reconciliation. I have lost a friend and a brother. To Mama Ida, the children, and the entire Odinga family, I extend my deepest, most heartfelt condolences.

We have lost a father to the nation, a steadfast champion for the people, and a true son of Kenya. His legacy is not just in the political battles he fought, but in the peace he helped build. Rest in peace, my brother. Your work here is done, but your echo will never fade.”

Rigathi Gachagua – Former Deputy President of Kenya

“Baba Raila Odinga, may you rest well... The enigma, the father of our democracy and a formidable hero of Kenya’s 2nd liberation, you stood tall and strong in intellect, knowledge and quest for democracy...

You are a hero celebrated home and away; you have not gone, Raila Odinga - you have just faded away. Rest in peace Baba, and may perpetual light shine upon you forever.”

Kalonzo Musyoka – Former Vice President of Kenya / Wiper Party Leader

“Kenya has lost an exemplary leader, the President who won but was never declared and sworn into office. The loss of Rt Hon Raila Odinga is not only a loss to his family and country, but also to the entire African continent.

I will miss my brother and friend dearly. I am therefore rearranging my schedule of engagements in the United Kingdom in honour of my fallen brother. May God rest the soul of Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga in everlasting peace.”

Moses Wetang’ula – Speaker of the National Assembly

“Rest in Power, Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga. I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an enigma, a father of democracy, and a towering statesman whose courage, resilience, and vision forever shaped the course of our nation’s history...

His capacity to extend a hand of unity even to his fiercest competitors defined his statesmanship. Kenya and the world have lost a great leader, a visionary, and a true Pan-Africanist. May his soul rest in eternal peace!”

Amason Kingi – Speaker of the Senate

“A COLOSSUS HAS FALLEN. With deep shock and grief, I’ve learnt of the death of a true son of the soil, a patriot, Pan-Africanist, the father of devolution, a champion of multipartysim and a fearless defender of democracy and the rule of law.

Baba shaped the politics of this country and was loved and celebrated by many. ‘Mti mkubwa ukianguka, wana wa ndege huyumba.’ Kenya will miss you, Africa will miss you, and the World will miss you.”

Fred Matiang’i – Former Cabinet Secretary, Interior

“It is with profound sorrow that I have learnt of the passing of Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga... His life was a living testament to courage, sacrifice, and an unyielding belief in the sovereignty and dignity of the Kenyan people.

His vision and resilience helped shape the conscience of our nation and inspired generations to believe in the promise of a fair and democratic Kenya.”



Adan Duale – Cabinet Secretary, Health

“Kenya has lost one of its greatest sons, the Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga. Raila was a man whose courage, conviction and compassion defined generations...

Baba played a big role in my 20-year political journey; a father, teacher and mentor who believed in my potential when few did... As we mourn his departure, we celebrate a legacy that transcends politics — a legacy of courage, principle and unwavering love for Kenya.”

Najib Balala – Former Cabinet Secretary, Tourism

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga- a true statesman, patriot, and champion for democracy.

During the formative years of the ODM party and the ODM Pentagon, I had the honour of serving alongside him as a founding member... Raila’s legacy will forever stand as a beacon of resilience, hope, and courage in the face of adversity.”

Martha Karua – Leader, Narc Kenya / People’s Liberation Party

“My condolence message to Mama Ida Odinga and family on the shocking and sad news of the passing of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga. I will remember him as a fearless defender of the people, a voice of the voiceless and a steadfast comrade in the fight for the second liberation. Rest in peace, Kinara Wangu.”

James Orengo – Governor, Siaya County

“Words fail me to express the shock, deep sorrow, and immeasurable grief at the news of the untimely passing of my brother, my friend, my party leader, a statesman and a towering figure of Kenya’s Second Liberation and the driving force behind the realisation of the 2010 Constitution, Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga.”

“For decades, Raila and I stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the trenches of the struggle for democracy, constitutionalism, and justice in Kenya. We shared prison cells, faced exile, and navigated the complex, often dangerous waters of political opposition against a repressive state.”

“As we mourn, let us honour his memory not just with tributes, but by reaffirming our commitment to the values he championed: the fight against corruption, the demand for free and fair elections, and the pursuit of national unity anchored on justice and equity.”

Simba Arati – Governor, Kisii County



“I received the most devastating news of my life this morning: the passing of my friend, mentor, trusted confidant, and party leader, Raila Odinga, in India... Raila Odinga dedicated his life to servant leadership, guiding Kenya’s journey with unwavering strength and inspiring younger leaders. May you rest in peace, Jakom.”

Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr) – Spokesman for the President of the Republic of Somaliland

“On behalf of the Presidency, we share in the grief of the people and Government of Kenya. Raila Odinga’s leadership extended far beyond his borders and his voice for democracy resonated across Africa.”

Jimmy Kibaki – On behalf of Kibaki Family



It is with a sense of deep sadness and loss that I have come to learn about the passing on of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga in India this morning.

Raila Odinga was no ordinary mortal. He bestrode the Republic of Kenya like a Colossus, and he was a legend in his own lifetime. From the fiery political agitator of the 1980s and 1990s, to the esteemed and accomplished statesman of his latter years, Raila Odinga's service and contribution to this country is as extraordinary as it is exemplary. A personality simultaneously shrouded in myth as well as enormous charisma, Raila Odinga's name now joins the pantheon of the giants of post-Independence Kenya.

On behalf of the Kibaki Family, Caroline and I extend our sincere and deepest condolences to Mama Ida and her family, the people of Nyanza and Siaya, and to all fellow Kenyans during this trying and difficult time.

We pray that Raila Odinga's immortal soul now rests in perfect peace.

Ali Roba- Senator, Mandera County

Kenya mourns the loss of a true statesman whose name will forever be etched in the chronicles of our nation’s democratic journey. Raila Amolo Odinga was a towering figure who stood at the intersection of history and destiny, a man whose courage, sacrifice, and unwavering conviction helped safeguard and advance the ideals of freedom, justice, and democracy in Kenya.



He was a patriot whose love for this nation transcended politics; a visionary leader revered both at home and abroad for his eloquence, resilience, and steadfast pursuit of a more just and inclusive Kenya. His legacy will endure as a guiding light for generations who believe in the promise of a united and democratic nation.



Maria Sarungi – Activist, Tanzania



“Pumzika Baba… Umepigana vita vilivyo vizuri, mwendo umeumaliza, pumzika kwa amani! Poleni majirani kwa msiba huu mzito.”

Miguna Miguna – Lawyer and Political Commentator

“Yes, I have just heard the sad news. Our condolences to the family of Raila Odinga. Rest in peace, Jakom.”



Robert Kyagulanyi- opposition leader in Uganda