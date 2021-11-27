World races to contain new Covid variant

A passenger holds his mobile phone while looking at an electronic flight notice board displaying canceled flights at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 27, 2021, after several countries banned flights from South Africa following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant Omicron. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • EU officials agreed in an emergency meeting to urge all 27 nations in the bloc to restrict travel from southern Africa.
  • South Africa complained that it was being "punished" with air travel bans for first detecting the strain, which the World Health Organization has termed a "variant of concern".

Fears mounted Saturday that a highly-infectious new coronavirus strain was pushing its way into Europe as the world brought the shutters down to contain the new Omicron variant.

