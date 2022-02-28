'Another war': Afghan flees Russian bombs in Ukraine

In this aerial view, demonstrators gather during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Church in Chicago, Illinois, on February 27, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

After leaving Afghanistan a year ago, Ajmal Rahmani believed he had found a haven of peace in Ukraine.
This week, he and his family had to flee again -- this time to Poland to the sounds of Russian bombs.
"I run from one war, come to another country and another war starts. Very bad luck," Rahmani told AFP shortly after crossing into Poland.
His seven-year-old daughter Marwa clutched a beige-coloured soft toy dog as Rahmani spoke.
Together with Marwa, his wife Mina and son Omar, 11, the family walked the last 30 kilometres (19 miles) to the crossing on foot because of the gridlock on the Ukrainian side of the border.

