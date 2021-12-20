'Chile is awake': From protests to new president

Supporters of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric celebrate following the official results of the runoff presidential election, in Santiago, on December 19, 2021.PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After some 1.2 million Chileans take to the streets in Santiago on October 25, the curfew and state of emergency are lifted and Pinera reshuffles his cabinet.

As Chile elected leftist Gabriel Boric as its new president Sunday, this is a timeline of the country's turmoil since bloody protests against inequality in 2019.
 
 2019: Violent clashes 
Protests in Chile's capital, Santiago, against a rise in metro fares on October 18, 2019, escalate into clashes between police and demonstrators angry at gaping social inequality.
Center-right President Sebastian Pinera declares a state of emergency.
Soldiers are deployed in the city the following day for the first time since the end of the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. 
Pinera -- a billionaire -- suspends the ticket price hike, but protests and clashes continue.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.