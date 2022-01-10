'Deltacron' Covid-19 variant likely result of lab error- Experts

Medics administer the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, on January 2, 2022, as the country begins vaccinations for children between the ages of five and eleven, amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Since the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus has given rise to dozens of variants, four of which have been designated "of concern" by the WHO: Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron. 

Experts said Monday that an alleged hybrid coronavirus mutation dubbed "Deltacron" reportedly discovered in a Cyprus lab is most likely the result of a lab contamination, and not a new worrying variant.

