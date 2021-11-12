'Give voice to poor' urges Pope on World Day of Poor

Pope Francis speaks during a meeting with the poor at the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli, near Assisi, on November 12, 2021. PHOTO/AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "It is time for the poor to have their say again, because for too long their demands have not been heard," said the 84-year-old pope.

Pope Francis spoke up for the least fortunate on World Day of the Poor during a visit to Assisi on Friday, denouncing economic inequality and calling for jobs.

