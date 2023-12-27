'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that there was "no difference" between Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler as he stepped up his attacks on the Israeli leader over the war in Gaza.

"There is no difference between the actions of Netanyahu and Hitler," he said during a ceremony in the capital in Ankara.

"He (Netanyahu) is richer than Hitler. All kind of support comes from the West and the United States," Erdogan added.

The Turkish leader has lashed out repeatedly at Israel for the scale of death and destruction caused by its response to Hamas' unprecedented October 7 cross-border attack.

He has branded Israel a "terrorist state", Netanyahu "the buthcer of Gaza" while calling Hamas "a liberation group".

Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, in the deadliest attack in Israel's history, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages.

Israel retaliated with a relentless bombardment and a ground invasion in which at least 21,110 people have been killed, according to the latest toll issued by Gaza's health ministry.

Most of the dead are women and children, it said, with more than 55,000 people wounded.