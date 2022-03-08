Ukraine would never be a victory for Putin, says Biden

Photo combo: U.S president Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Pentagon estimated that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers had been killed so far.
  • Russia said on March 2 that 498 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil on Tuesday to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine as desperate civilians fled besieged cities and fresh fighting raged.

