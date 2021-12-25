2,300 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel

Travelers move through the departures hall at Terminal 7 of John F. Kennedy International Airport on December 24, 2021 in New York City. Thousands of travelers were left stranded across the country after multiple airlines cancelled Christmas Eve flights Friday due to rising Omicron variant cases of COVID-19, staffing shortages and severe weather.  PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • According to estimates from the American Automobile Association, more than 109 million Americans were scheduled to travel by plane, train or automobile between December 23 and January 2, a 34 percent increase since last year.
  • Eleven Alaska Airlines flights were axed, after employees said they were potentially exposed to Covid-19 and had to self-isolate in quarantine.

More than 2,300 flights were cancelled around the world Friday and thousands more were delayed as the highly infectious Omicron variant disrupted holiday travel.

