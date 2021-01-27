Daily Monitor News World Wednesday January 27 2021 Advertisement Advertisement In the headlines We don’t know whereabouts of missing people - Govt Responding to journalists’ questions yesterday about the whereabouts of the people arrested and kept in unknown facilities, the duo said the... Court to rule on recounting of Kampala Central MP votes today The ruling will be read out at 11am Facebook backs away from heated political talkNUP begins search for Leader of Opposition in ParliamentLuweero NRM councillors up in arms over election moneyWho are new division mayors for Kampala?Namutumba NRM boss pulls out of poll citing NUP popularity