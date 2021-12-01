AIDS timeline: Four decades but still no silver bullet

  • Today the proportion is three quarters: 27.5 million people are being treated out of 37.7 million who are infected, according to UNAIDS.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic undermines UNAIDS' goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

With hopes of eradicating AIDS badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, we look at the fight against the deadly condition since its emergence 40 years ago, as the planet marks World AIDS Day today.

