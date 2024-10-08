Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

AEGEAN AIRLINES AGNr.AT

The Greek airline cancelled flights to and from Beirut until Oct. 31 and to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 13.

AIR ALGERIE

The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 31.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 14.

AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA

Air France extended its suspension of Paris-Tel Aviv flights until Oct. 15 and Paris-Beirut flights until Oct. 26.

KLM extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of this year at least.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.

AIR INDIA

The Indian flag carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

BULGARIA AIR

The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until Oct. 31.

CATHAY PACIFIC 0293.HK

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

DELTA AIR LINES DAL.N

The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Dec. 31.

EASYJET EZJ.L

The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025.

EMIRATES

UAE's state-owned airline cancelled flights to Beirut through Oct. 15. It resumed flights to Amman from Oct. 6 and to Iraq and Iran from Oct. 8.

FLYDUBAI

The Emirati airline suspended flights between Dubai and Beirut until Oct. 31, a flydubai spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

IAG ICAG.L

IAG-owned British Airways cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 26.

Iberia Express cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 31, IAG's low-cost airline said in an e-mailed statement.

Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12, 2025, while flights to Amman were cancelled until further notice.

IRAN AIR

The Iranian airline cancelled all flights to and from Beirut until further notice.

IRAQI AIRWAYS

The Iraqi national carrier suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.

ITA AIRWAYS

Italy's ITA Airways extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Oct. 31.

LOT

The Polish flag carrier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 26, while its first scheduled flight to Beirut is planned for April 1, 2025.

LUFTHANSA GROUP LHAG.DE

The German airline group suspended flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 31 while flights to Tehran were suspended through Oct. 26. Flights to Beirut were suspended until Nov. 30.

It will not use Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice, aside from a corridor used for flights to and from Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. Israeli airspace will not be used until Oct. 31.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.

PEGASUS PGSUS.IS

The Turkish airline cancelled flights to Beirut until Oct. 28.

RYANAIR RYA.I

Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The Qatari airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon.

SUNDAIR

The German airline cancelled Berlin-Beirut and Bremen-Beirut flights until Oct. 31.

UNITED AIRLINES UAL.O

The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

The UK carrier extended its suspension of Tel Aviv flights until the end of March 2025, it said in an e-mailed statement.

WIZZ AIR WIZZ.L