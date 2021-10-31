American Airlines cancels 100s of flights due to weather

An Anerican Airlines plane. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The problems were triggered on a Friday afternoon by bad weather and a temporary lack of air traffic controllers in one area of Florida.

American Airlines has had to cancel hundreds of flights this weekend due to staffing shortages triggered by weather-related disruptions, according to FlightAware data on Saturday.

