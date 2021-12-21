American ex-priest jailed for 12 years for child sex abuse 

Defrocked US priest Richard Daschbach preparing to attend his trial via videolink in Dili, facing charges of sexual abuse, child pornography and domestic violence on June 9, 2021.PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lawyers representing the victims said they would appeal for the maximum 30-year jail term, describing the sentence as too lenient.
  • In August, Daschbach was also indicted in the United States on seven counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign land.

  • He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years on each count if convicted.

A defrocked American priest was jailed for 12 years on Tuesday for sexually abusing children at an East Timor shelter, in a case that caused sharp divisions in the deeply Catholic nation.
At least 15 women had accused Richard Daschbach, 84, of sexually abusing them when they were children at his shelter in the enclave of Oecusse, with fears that there may be many more victims.

