Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (background, L) looks on as his predecessor Angela Merkel gets into her car after she handed over the office to Scholz and leaves the Chancellery in Berlin on December 8, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Merkel, 67, Germany's first woman chancellor, is retiring from politics after four consecutive terms, the first post-war leader to step aside of her own accord.

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy.

