Argentine president tests positive for Covid-19

Saturday April 03 2021
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez delivers a speech during the ceremony to honor Abuelas and Madres de Plaza de Mayo members with the Juana Azurduy award, at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, on the eve of the 45th anniversary of the military coup on March 23, 2021. Photo | AFP

  • The president, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well."
By AFP

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, announced late Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive," he tweeted, adding he was waiting for the results of a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

The president, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well."

"Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits," he said.

Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on February 11, sources in the presidency told AFP.

Argentina is facing a second wave of the coronavirus with a sustained rise in cases.

The South American country of 44 million inhabitants has recorded more than 2.3 million infections and over 55,000 deaths from Covid-19.

