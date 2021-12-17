AstraZeneca booster OK, says paper; Serum Institute seeks nod

 The seven vaccines that were given as the third dose were AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novavax, Janssen, Moderna, Valneva and Curevac. PHOTO | FILE

What you need to know:

Lancet's COV-BOOST study, based on a UK trial, looked at the safety, immune response and side-effects of seven vaccines when used as a third booster jab after 10-11 weeks.

SEVEN Covid-19 vaccines are safe and stimulate a strong immune response when given as boosters to people who have previously received a two-dose course of either Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech, as per the first such randomised trial of boosters published in The Lancet.

