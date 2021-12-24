At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

Residents look at a burnt-out ferry after it caught on fire killing at least 37 people in Jhakakathi, 250km south of Dhaka, on Dec 24, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fires are also a regular source of tragedy. In July, 52 people perished in a blaze in a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town outside Dhaka.

At least 37 people died when an overcrowded night ferry caught fire in Bangladesh on Friday, police said, as terrified passengers leaped overboard to escape the blaze.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.