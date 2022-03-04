At least 56 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack on Pakistan Shiite mosque

Medical staff and men help move an injured blast victim outside a hospital after a bomb blast at a mosque in Peshawar on March 4, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

At least 56 people were killed and 194 wounded Friday by a suicide bomb at a Shiite mosque in the north-western Pakistan city of Peshawar, the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.