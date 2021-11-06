At least 8 dead after crush at US music festival

Part of the crowd during the mass surge at Travis Scott’s concert at Astroworld

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Around 50,000 people were in the crowd at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, Pena added. 
  • Houston police said they were investigating the cause of the mass casualty incident and looking at video footage from the arena.

At least eight people died and several were injured in a crush at the Astroworld music festival in the southern US state of Texas on Friday night, authorities said.
Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said the incident began at around 9 pm when "the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage".

