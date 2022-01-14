Bald ambitions: South Korea politician pledges funding for hair loss

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung said he will expand government health insurance to cover treatments, potentially including expensive hair transplants, if he wins in the March presidential election.

People with hair loss in South Korea should have their treatments covered by the state to prevent "discrimination", the ruling party's presidential candidate pledged Friday, in what critics called a bald bid to pull ahead in neck-and-neck polls.

