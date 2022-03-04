BBC halts work in Russia over 'fake news' jail terms

The BBC said Friday it was suspending the work of its journalists in Russia after Moscow backed the imposition of jail terms on media publishing "false information" about the military. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Russian media have been instructed to publish only information provided by official sources, which describe the invasion as a military operation. 

The BBC announced Friday that it was halting its journalists' work in Russia after lawmakers moved to impose harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the army as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

