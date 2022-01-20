Benedict XVI: 'Rottweiler' who resigned scandal-dogged papacy

  • The Vatican turmoil took its toll on Benedict's mental and physical state and culminated in his shock resignation announcement, delivered to cardinals in Latin.

  • Ratzinger was born on April 16, 1927, in Marktl am Inn, in Bavaria. In 1941, he became a member of the Hitler Youth, as was compulsory for all 14-year-olds under the Nazis.

Benedict XVI, accused of failing to act in German sex abuse cases, was the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages after presiding over a papacy beset by Church infighting and outcry over paedophilia.
The 94-year-old German, known for his conservative views, has lived a quiet life within the Vatican since his shock resignation in February 2013, and is said to be in shaky health.

