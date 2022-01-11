Biden backs controversial Senate maneuver to push voting reforms past Republicans

By  AFP

  • President Joe Biden will use a major speech Tuesday to endorse a controversial change in Senate rules so that sweeping reform of voting laws can be pushed past Republican opposition, a White House official said.

President Joe Biden was set Tuesday to defy Republicans and back a controversial Senate rule change to force through voting rights reforms that he says are crucial to saving US democracy.

