Biden declared healthy and 'fit' for presidency after exam

 U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 74th annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon of Peanut Butter the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House November 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He has "no signs of heart failure," "no dental issues," has no "suspicions for skin cancer," and his eye health "is reassuring."

President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health from the White House doctor on Friday after undergoing an extensive, routine check-up during which his powers were briefly transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris.

