Biden order makes sexual harassment in US military a crime

President Biden greets U.S. Marines outside the Marine Barracks in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2022. PHOTO | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Biden tweeted earlier in the day that he was "signing an Executive Order to make sexual harassment an offense in the Uniform Code of Military Justice."

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday making sexual harassment a crime under the military justice code, in an attempt to relieve a long-term issue with which the Pentagon has struggled.

