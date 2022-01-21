Biden starts second year with charm offensive- and bad polls

U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The previous evening, the 79-year-old Democrat held an epic press conference lasting an hour and 52 minutes, longer even than the famously rambling events Trump used to stage. 

The White House launched a charm offensive, complete with a Tom Hanks video, to mark Joe Biden's first year as president Thursday, but dire new polls and a major congressional setback told another story.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.