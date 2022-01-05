Biden, Trump to address split-screen nation on Jan 6 anniversary

Joe Biden and Donald Trump. PHOTOS | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll puts this number at 58 percent. However, that same poll found that 40 percent of Republicans, compared to 23 percent of Democrats, believe violence against the government is justified sometimes.

A divided nation will experience an ominous split-screen moment Thursday when President Joe Biden uses the anniversary of the January 6 attack on Congress to warn of threats to US democracy and Donald Trump goes live with his conspiracy theories.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.