Boy,15, kills parents, brother over bad school grades row

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested Spain on suspicion of shooting dead his parents and 10-year-old brother following a row over bad school grades, police said Saturday. 

By  AFP

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Spain on suspicion of shooting dead his parents and 10-year-old brother following a row over bad school grades, police said Saturday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.