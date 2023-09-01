Britain’s turn against promoting press freedom

In July 2019, the United Kingdom’s foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, launched a global campaign for media freedom at a London conference co-organised by the Canadian government.

The event established the Media Freedom Coalition, and more than 50 countries have since joined.

The impetus behind the media-freedom initiative was the October 2018 assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi’s gruesome murder was a state-sanctioned killing orchestrated by individuals at the highest echelons of the Saudi regime. In the wake of his death, media freedom quickly rose to the top of the UK government’s foreign-policy agenda.

The media-freedom campaign offered a unique opportunity for the UK to provide genuine leadership on an issue that the international community had largely overlooked.

The July 2019 conference managed to attract significant (albeit not spectacular) government participation and received support from civil-society groups worldwide.

On a smaller scale, during my time at BBC Media Action, I organised a gathering of leading international media-support organisations in London. The aim was to assist in the organisation of the conference, a process that initially required addressing concerns that the effort was merely a post-Brexit public-relations exercise.

But the British government’s recent decision to invite Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), whom US intelligence agencies have identified as having sanctioned the Khashoggi assassination, calls into question its commitment to media freedom.

MBS’s upcoming visit to London shatters any illusion that the UK can provide the moral leadership required to defend democracy, media freedom, or the rules-based international order. Worse, it devalues the efforts of those who supported its initiatives.

Admittedly, the media-freedom campaign and follow-up conferences have had little impact. While they have motivated like-minded governments and stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to the cause, they have been far less effective at curbing attacks on journalists or addressing the political and financial challenges facing independent news organisations around the world.

The UK’s own credibility has also taken a hit. The government’s campaign has failed to achieve the goal of producing an internationally coordinated and properly funded strategy to support public-interest media.

Vibrant, independent news media remain the best defence against autocracy. But as news organisations face an existential financial crisis, the prospect of a coordinated and well-funded global strategy to support journalism remains almost as distant as it was when the media-freedom initiative was launched more than four years ago.

Several countries, such as France and the US, have recently stepped up their support for independent media, partly through initiatives like the International Fund for Public Interest Media (which I co-founded).

But MBS’s upcoming UK visit suggests that the UK and other countries are wavering in their commitment to protecting media freedom. If the British government is serious about upholding democracy and protecting the rules-based international order, it should devote significant funds to support public-interest news organisations and live up to its promise to “stand with those who seek to report the truth and bring the facts to light.”

The views expressed here are the author’s own.

James Deane, a former director of Policy and Research at BBC Media Action, is Co-Founder of the International Fund for Public Interest Media and an independent consultant.

Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023.

www.project-syndicate.org