Catholic bishop acquitted of raping nun 

While the Catholic church has been embroiled in a series of sexual abuse scandals around the world, Franco Mulakkal was its first Indian priest to go on trial.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He had been accused of repeatedly raping the nun between 2014 and 2016 in Kerala while he was head of the Missionaries of Jesus order. He denied all the accusations. 

A Roman Catholic bishop in India was acquitted Friday of raping a nun multiple times over two years.
A court in the southern state of Kerala pronounced a single line verdict saying that it had found Mulakkal not guilty of the charges.
