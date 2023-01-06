Chad claims it foiled attempted coup in festive season

Chad’s government on Friday claimed it had foiled “an attempt to destabilise the country's institutions”, and pointed a finger at some members of the military for it.

The Chadian government announced that the attempt had been foiled by Chadian intelligence services who also arrested several soldiers and an activist blamed for the incident said to have occurred on December 8.

But the statement on January 5 came weeks after the army itself had denounced certain activities it claimed had been destabilising the country.

Aziz Mahamat-Saleh, the government spokesman, said that 11 army officers were involved in the attempted coup allegedly instigated by human rights defender Baradine Berdeï.

Mr Baradine Berdeï is one of the fiercest opponents of Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby, who became formally a civilian leader in August following dialogue between political movements. He will continue in this role for 24 months, according to the arrangement that says there will be elections afterwards.

The activist fingered on Friday had been the main challenger to the late Idriss Déby Itno, the former President of chad who was killed in April 2021 on the battlefront, days after he won his sixth term in elections by landslide.

His son, Mahamat immediately seized power and led the country as head of the transitional military council until August when a Qatar-mediated dialogue controversially extended his stay in power for another 24 months, this time as President. Countries like the US criticised the extension.

Mr Aziz-Mahamat Saleh said in his statement that the suspected masterminds will be brought to court to answer charges.

“A judicial investigation has been opened against these people for undermining the constitutional order, criminal association, illegal possession of firearms and complicity,” the statement said.

The arrested persons will be detained in a high security prison in Koro-Toro, in the north of the country, the official said.