Chicago celebrates its native son's elevation to pope

The old parish church buildings on Chicago's far South Side where Pope Leo XIV grew up, attended grammar school and launched his career as a priest are now vacated and in disrepair, a victim of the sometimes painful changes within the Roman Catholic Church since he was a boy.

Even so, the derelict structures stand as a silent reminder to the new pontiff's deep, longstanding ties to the city and the second-largest Catholic archdiocese in the United States.

Former Cardinal Robert Prevost stunned his hometown on Thursday when the Vatican announced that the 69-year-old Chicago native had been chosen as the first U.S.-born pontiff in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

His selection unleashed celebration among Catholics in the Midwestern city and a flurry of questions about the future of his papacy, from how it would shape the divide between church conservatives and liberals to whether he was a fan of the Chicago Cubs or their rivals, the White Sox.

“For Catholics in Chicago, this is somebody who gets us, who knows us, who knows our experience, seeing the closures and the dwindling congregations, and the diminishing Catholic presence in America in general," said Father Michael Pfleger, a priest at St. Sabina Catholic Church on Chicago’s South Side known for his political activism.

A crowd of clergy and staff members at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago's Hyde Park, where the future pontiff obtained his master's degree in divinity in 1982, erupted in joyful cheers as live television showed Pope Leo walking out onto the Vatican balcony in Rome.

"Many of us were just simply incredulous and just couldn't even find words to express our delight, our pride," said Sister Barbara Reid, the president of the theology school. She said the "explosion of excitement" was followed by quiet as the room fell into prayer for the new pope.

Reid described Pope Leo as a brilliant intellectual and a person of extraordinary compassion.

"It's an unusual blend that makes him a leader who can think critically, but listens to the cries of the poorest, and always has in mind those who are most needy," she said.

Lawrence Sullivan, the vicar general for the Archdiocese of Chicago, its 1.9 million Catholics and 216 parishes, said Pope Leo was also a very prayerful and spiritual man.

"It's a day of great excitement for Chicago, for the United States to have one of our own be elected as the pope," he said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, in remarks posted on social media, was more plain-spoken in his exuberance, declaring: "Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!"

Romana Serrano from Chicago hugs a tree outside the Holy Name Cathedral, after Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States was announced as Pope Leo XIV, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., May 8, 2025. PHOTO/ REUTERS

The pope-to-be, by all accounts an exceptional student as a youngster, grew up in the old St. Mary of Assumption parish at the far southern edge of Chicago, attending grade school there and serving as an altar boy.

He later studied at the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine in St. Louis, according to the Catholic Conference of Illinois, before graduating from Villanova University near Philadelphia in 1977 with a degree in mathematics.

He then returned to Chicago to attend divinity school and joined the Augustinian religious order. When he was newly ordained he celebrated mass in his home parish, St. Mary of the Assumption. Since then he has spent the majority of his career overseas, mainly in Peru.

His family's parish, situated in a leafy area on the far South Side near the Little Calumet River, has long been shuttered, tattered curtains fluttering in the red brick building's shattered windows. Blocks of clapboard houses and Protestant churches surrounding the church - which closed when the archdiocese consolidated parishes - were quiet on Thursday afternoon.

CUBBIES OR SOX?

In a goodwill gesture in keeping with the atmosphere of excitement on Thursday, the Chicago Cubs said they had invited the new pope to Wrigley Field to sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," a seventh-inning tradition led by a different celebrity at every home game.

The storied Major League Baseball team said they could not confirm that Pope Leo was a Cubs fan. His brother, John Prevost, who lives in New Lenox southwest of Chicago, said the new pontiff was not.

Residents of Chicago's South Side tend to favor the Cubs' cross-town rivals, the White Sox.

Kevin Schultz, professor of history and Catholic studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said Leo's ascendancy would inject energy and excitement into an archdiocese whose community is defined by an array of ethnicities and languages and is increasingly shaped by migrants from Latin America.

"We are in the forefront of the changing dynamic of the church throughout the world, with our increasing number of immigrants constituting a larger and larger percentage of the Catholic population in the archdiocese of Chicago," Schultz said.

The rise of the Chicago-born priest to the papacy was not without controversy.