Chicken sneaks through Pentagon security

The Pentagon.PHOTO/AFP. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pentagon security did not offer any explanation for how the chicken made its way into the compound, or whether it posed any particular threat.

Apparently she lacked top secret clearance: a chicken was apprehended Monday in a high security zone at the Pentagon, surprising the heavily armed guards that protect the seat of the US military machine.

