Chileans to elect new president in fast-changing political landscape

Soldiers stand guard at a polling station in the Gualberto Kong Fernandez Basic School in Vallenar, Chile, on November 20, 2021, on the eve of Chile's general elections. PHOTO/AFP

  • Seven candidates will contest Chile's presidential elections, with polls showing two clear favorites in opposing political camps.
  •  Gabriel Boric, 35, of the leftist Approve Dignity alliance which includes the Communist Party, and far right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, 55, of the Republican Party -- each with about a quarter of stated voter intention.
  • Centrists, including the candidate from Pinera's party, proved the least popular in opinion polls.

Chileans head to the ballot box for the fourth time in 18 months Sunday, this time to elect a new president on whose watch the country will draft its first post-dictatorship constitution.

