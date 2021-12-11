China brands US democracy 'weapon of mass destruction'

US President Joe Biden delivers closing remarks for the White House's virtual Summit For Democracy in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • China was left out of the two-day virtual summit -- along with countries including Russia and Hungary -- and responded by angrily accusing US President Joe Biden of stoking Cold War-era ideological divides. 

China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.