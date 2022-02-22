China, Russia among those arming Myanmar junta: UN rights expert

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. PHOTO/FILE/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Myanmar has been in chaos, its economy paralysed, and more than 1,500 civilians have been killed in a military crackdown since the putsch in February 2021, according to a local monitoring group.

UN Security Council members China and Russia, as well as Serbia have continued supplying Myanmar's junta with weapons used to attack civilians since last year's coup, a UN rights expert said Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.