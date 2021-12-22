Chinese city locks down 13 million residents to fight Covid outbreak

The northern Chinese city of Xi'an is testing all of its 13 million residents for the coronavirus to fight a growing outbreak. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Long-distance bus stations were closed and authorities have set up disease control checkpoints on highways out of Xi'an, government notices said.
  • More than 85 percent of flights to and from the city's main airport have been grounded, according to flight tracker VariFlight.

Over 13 million people were ordered to stay home in the Chinese city of Xi'an, which imposed a strict lockdown on Wednesday and dramatically tightened travel controls to fight a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

