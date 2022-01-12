Chinese man jailed for setting 'slow' internet cables on fire

Nearly 4,000 households and offices, including a public hospital, lost internet access for 28 to 50 hours after a Chinese man set 'slow' internet cables on fire. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The man, surnamed Lan, was at an internet cafe in southern Guangxi province last June when his frustration with the connection speed spilled over. 

A man in China has been sentenced to seven years in jail for setting internet equipment ablaze after becoming enraged over a slow connection, authorities have said.

