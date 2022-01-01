Covid clouds world New Year party

Fireworks go off on Copacabana beach to mark the New Year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on January 1, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The World Health Organization has warned of trying times ahead, saying Omicron could lead to "a tsunami of cases".

The world ushered in 2022 on Friday with scaled-back celebrations due to new restrictions aimed at slowing soaring Covid cases -- although hope remained for a better new year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.