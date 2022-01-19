Covid pandemic 'nowhere near over' - WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference on December 20, 2021 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Data indicates that existing Covid vaccines are less effective in protecting against Omicron transmission than against previous strains.

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization chief said Tuesday, cautioning against a narrative that the fast-spreading Omicron variant is risk-free.

