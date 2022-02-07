Cuba marks six decades under US sanctions

In this file photo taken on May 1, 1998 a worker holds up a sign condemning the US economic embargo against the communist nation during the traditional Labor Day parade in downtown Havana. February 7, 2022 commemorates de 60th anniversary of the embargo imposed by the US to Cuba. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Decreed by US president John F. Kennedy on February 3, 1962, the embargo on all bilateral trade came into effect four days later.

Cuba on Monday marks 60 years under a US economic blockade that has deeply affected the communist nation's fortunes and shows no signs of being lifted.

