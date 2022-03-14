Deadly strikes rock Ukraine despite talks with Russia

In this handout picture taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on March 14, 2022, firemen evacuate an elderly woman from an apartment building hit by shelling in the Obolon district of Kyiv. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Russian troops not only edged closer to Kyiv but kept up their siege of the southern port city of Mariupol, where officials said nearly 2,200 people have been killed.

Deadly strikes battered Ukraine on Monday as Russia threatened to take "full control" of major cities despite fresh talks to halt the devastating invasion.

