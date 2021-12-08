Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 39

A villager salvages his belongings from his damaged home at Curah Kobokan village in Lumajang on December 8, 2021, after Mount Semeru volcano eruption that killed at least 34 people. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Indonesia has more than 130 active volcanoes and sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru has risen to 39, authorities said Wednesday, as rescuers scrambled to retrieve more bodies under the threat of further volcanic activity.

