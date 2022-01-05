Dog leads police to owner's crashed car

The wreckage that New Hampshire officers were able to locate on January 3, 2022, thanks to the dog Tinsley who led them there after the accident. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

A dog in New Hampshire was being hailed as a real-life "Lassie" Tuesday after leading police to the scene of a serious car crash that left her owner injured and suffering from hypothermia.
The one-year-old dog, a breed known as a Shiloh Shepherd called Tinsley, ran down a highway on the New Hampshire border with Vermont late Monday, prompting motorists to alert the highway patrol. 
When police officers spotted the dog and tried to catch it, she kept running and led them into Vermont, where the officers spotted a gap in the guard rail and discovered a badly damaged pickup truck that had rolled over.

