DRC accuses Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

DR Congo’s president has called the killing of the Italian envoy a “terrorist attack” and blamed it on a Rwandan Hutu rebel group.

Luca Attanasio died of his wounds after a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy came under gunfire near Goma while he was on a field trip to visit a school feeding programme, according to a senior diplomatic source in Kinshasa and the WFP.

The Italian government confirmed Attanasio’s death and said an Italian policeman, Vittorio Iacovacci, and a driver it did not identify, had also died.

A white WFP vehicle had at least one broken window and residents looked on as soldiers made their way through the brush.

A merchant in the area said he saw a body on the ground.

The assailants were “running with the people who were in the cars, in the buses,” Julien Amani Kiza told AFP.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella confirmed what he called a “cowardly attack.”

Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio expressed his “great dismay and immense sorrow”, breaking off from a Brussels meeting with EU counterparts to return to Rome.

In a statement, DR Congo’s president Felix Tshisekedi said he “condemns very strongly this terrorist attack” and promised an inquiry.

Earlier, the interior ministry had blamed the killings on “members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR),” a Rwandan Hutu rebel group that has plagued the region for more than a quarter of a century.

Four people were kidnapped, one of whom was later found, the ministry said. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed “shock” at the attack, in a region “where the population suffers unacceptable violence”.

Attanasio, 43, had been representing Italy in Kinshasa since 2017, first as head of mission, and then as ambassador from October 2019.

The envoy suffered “gunshot wounds to the abdomen” and was taken to a hospital in Goma in critical condition, a diplomat in Kinshasa said.

A vast country the size of continental western Europe, the DRC is grappling with numerous conflicts, especially in its remote, mineral-rich east.

