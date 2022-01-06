Eight kids among 12 dead in US house fire

What you need to know:

  • The three-story home had been converted into two apartments, according to police quoted in the Philadelphia Inquirer.
  • The death toll was almost double that of a fire in Philadelphia in 2008, when seven immigrants died after a kerosene heater exploded in a three-story brick complex.

Jacuita Purifoy lost ten family members when a fire tore through a converted three-story house in Philadelphia Wednesday, killing 12 people in one of the United States' deadliest residential infernos in recent years.
"My sisters and my nephews and my nieces are gone. They are never coming back again," the 37-year-old told AFP outside a nearby elementary school where families of victims were consoling each other.

