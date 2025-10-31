Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

ESPN, ABC, other Disney networks go dark on YouTube TV after failed talks

The YouTube app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS

By  REUTERS

What you need to know:

  • YouTube TV drops Disney networks, including ESPN and ABC, amid licensing dispute.

Google's GOOGL.O YouTube TV said on Thursday Disney's DIS.N networks, including ESPN and ABC, have gone dark on its platform after the two companies failed to reach a new licensing deal.

"Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney's TV products," YouTube TV said in a post on social media platform X.

YouTube TV, one of the biggest pay-TV distributors in the U.S., has been locked in a string of negotiations with legacy media companies this year.

Related

Earlier this month, the company, after a difficult negotiation period, reached a deal with Comcast-owned CMCSA.O NBCUniversal to keep NBC shows such as "Sunday Night Football" and "America's Got Talent" on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV also struck deals with Fox FOXA.O and Paramount earlier this year after contract negotiations threatened networks from going dark on the Google-owned service.

"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we've successfully negotiated with every other distributor," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that Disney was committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible.

>>>Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

In the headlines