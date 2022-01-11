EU parliament president David Sassoli has died

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at the age of 65 after two weeks seriously ill in hospital. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 65-year-old Italian had been seriously ill in hospital for more than two weeks due to a dysfunction of his immune system.

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died early Tuesday in hospital in Italy, his spokesman said on Twitter.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.